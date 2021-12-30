Cavs working on trade with Lakers for Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers are working on a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for a Ricky Rubio replacement.

The Cavs are in serious talks with the Lakers about a trade for Rajon Rondo, Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Rondo has played sparingly this season. The veteran guard is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per game this season. He recently entered health and safety protocols.

The Lakers have used Rondo so little this season that they likely find him expendable. They also recently signed Darren Collison to provide more depth at the point guard position.

For the Cavs, Rubio was averaging 28.5 minutes per game this season. But he suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday night and is out for the season.

The Cavs entered Thursday 20-14 and in solid position to make the playoffs in the East.

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports