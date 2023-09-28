Report: At least 3 teams trying to trade for Jrue Holiday

The trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday has led to a bidding war for another veteran guard.

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Lillard to Milwaukee in a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns. Jrue Holiday was part of the return for Portland, and the expectation is that the two-time All-Star will be dealt again.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, several contenders are interested in acquiring Holiday. The three Woj mentioned specifically are the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

“There are no shortage of contenders in the league who would love to make a deal with the Blazers for Jrue Holiday,” Wojnarowski said. “Among them (are) the Celtics and 76ers in the East, the Clippers in the West — any team that is trying to win and really keep up in this arms race in the East with Milwaukee.”

The Celtics and Sixers should be very motivated to trade for Holiday, as they are most impacted by Lillard landing with the Bucks. Milwaukee is now the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference, so either Boston or Philly could close the gap if they find a way to add Holiday.

Holiday, 33, is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He also provides plenty of scoring and averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists per game last year. His impact goes beyond the court as he is a very beloved team figure who has won three NBA Teammate of the Year Awards.

While there is reason to believe Holiday is disappointed in Wednesday’s trade, it seems like it will not be very long before he lands with another contending team.