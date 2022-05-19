Celtics get unexpected good news ahead of Game 2 against Heat

The Boston Celtics have received some good news ahead of their Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Miami Heat.

Al Horford, who missed Game 1 after being placed in COVID-19 protocol, has been cleared to play on Thursday night. There was talk that the veteran big man could potentially miss Game 2 and Game 3, but the Celtics have announced he will play.

It is unclear if Horford tested positive for COVID. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported this week that the Celtics were bracing for Horford to miss multiple games. Windhorst said he had gotten the impression that Horford tested positive, which typically means a player is out at least five days.

Horford has been one of Boston’s most important players during their postseason run. The 35-year-old scored 30 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in a big Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks last round. The Celtics lost Game 1 in Miami, but Horford’s return should give them a major boost.