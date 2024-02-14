Celtics coach has strong response to Porzingis, White All-Star snubs

The Boston Celtics had two players selected to this year’s NBA All-Star Game, but Joe Mazzulla thought they deserved even more.

Jayson Tatum is a starter for the All-Star Game and Jaylen Brown is one of the reserves in the East. Neither Kristaps Porzingis nor Derrick White made the All-Star Game though, which has Mazzulla feeling like the criteria is off.

Mazzulla was asked Tuesday about Porzingis and White being omitted.

“Clearly winning’s not important, huh?” Mazzulla said of the criteria. “Winning’s not valued, so that’s my reaction. … how could you not put both of those guys in? Winning’s not the most important thing in the league.”

"Clearly winning's not important, huh?" Joe Mazzulla speaks out about his frustration that neither Derrick White nor Kristaps Porzingis made the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/1OlyB6II1K — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 13, 2024

Both Porzingis and White have made plans for the All-Star break, so they’ll be just fine not being in Indianapolis for the weekend. Still, the backing from their head coach likely makes them feel supported.

Kristaps Porzingis said he's appreciative of how he'll use his time since he's not in the All-Star Game. Derrick White's glad to spend the break with his family. But you can bet they appreciate these comments from #Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.pic.twitter.com/m65X5uYel2 — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) February 13, 2024

Porzingis is averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this season for Boston. White is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. The Celtics entered play on Tuesday 41-12, which is the best record in the league.

Having two All-Stars is nice for the team, but expecting to put four players in the game would have been quite a stretch — even for the team with the best record.