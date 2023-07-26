 Skip to main content
Celtics make big decision about next season’s starting lineup

July 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joe Mazzulla on the sideline

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are already moving the chess pieces around.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with reporters on Wednesday and revealed that he has already made a major decision about next season’s starting lineup. Mazzulla disclosed that Derrick White will officially be Boston’s starting point guard, per Brian Robb of MassLive.

The Celtics traded away former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in a move for Kristaps Porzingis. Thus, the 2023 All-Defensive selection White makes the most sense in Smart’s place (likely starting alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Porzingis).

White might be Boston’s third-best overall player. On top of his defensive chops, White scores off the dribble and hits spot-up threes at a high rate. He was also responsible for the Celtics’ biggest moment of last postseason and now looks poised for a larger role next season as Boston’s floor general.

