Derrick White forces Game 7 with unbelievable tip-in at buzzer

There will be a Game 7 in Boston.

The Boston Celtics were down 103-102 to the Miami Heat with three seconds left in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday. Boston was taking the ball out and had Derrick White inbound it. He passed in to Marcus Smart, who attempted a 3-pointer that missed. But White, who was preparing for a pass back, followed Smart’s shot and tipped in the rebound for the game-winning basket.

DERRICK WHITE SENDS THE EAST FINALS BACK TO BOSTON FOR GAME 7! HE WINS IT FOR THE CELTICS AT THE BUZZER 🚨#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/ybUb5CT6l1 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

Take a look at just how close that was to the buzzer:

AS CLOSE AT IT GETS 🤯 DERRICK WHITE WINS GAME 6 AT THE BUZZER.#TissotBuzzerBeater pic.twitter.com/88gjVeUAEz — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

Boston led 98-88 with 3:51 left, so it would have stung extra for them to not only lose the series, but lose it while blowing a 10-point lead late in Game 6. Luckily for them, White was in the right place at the right time.

White scored 11 points — including the two biggest of the game.

There will now be a Game 7 in Boston on Monday night.

The Celtics are the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after being down 0-3 in a playoff series, though none of those other teams won the final game of the series.