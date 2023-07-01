Celtics’ Derrick White shows off incredible new look

Derrick White is showing off a new look.

The Boston Celtics guard shaved his head and has finally come home after fighting a battle with his hairline. His new look is very natural.

Derrick White finally let it go 👀 (via haileyjeubanks/IG) pic.twitter.com/jgguUVsOGo — Overtime (@overtime) June 30, 2023

Breaking News: Derrick White finally shaved his head. pic.twitter.com/VGw5xuCHoO — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) June 30, 2023

White previously would wear his hair grown out somewhat long and then would play with a headband on, seemingly to help cover up his receding hairline. He looks great with his new hairstyle.

The photos were shared by Drew Eubanks’ wife on her Instagram Story taken at the wedding of Tre Jones.

White has spent the last season and a half with Boston after being acquired at the February 2022 trade deadline from San Antonio. The Colorado product averaged 12.4 points per game last season on 46.2 percent shooting.