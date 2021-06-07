Celtics reportedly likely to hire experienced head coach

The consensus around the Boston Celtics is that the vacant head coaching position won’t go to someone who doesn’t have the necessary experience to succeed in it.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there is “little belief” that the Celtics would turn the head coaching job over to someone lacking previous NBA head coaching experience. That likely rules out the vast majority of league assistants looking to ascend to a head coaching position for the first time. The lone exception seems to be Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, who is highly regarded as a coaching candidate and was originally drafted by Boston as a player. Former point guard and current 76ers assistant Sam Cassell may also get a look.

The reasoning is simple: the Celtics think they should be contending now, and they want a steady hand on the bench. They believe the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can do big things, and deep playoff runs remain the immediate expectation.

In other words, it likely means this guy won’t get the shot he wants. It certainly sounds like the Celtics are leaning heavily in favor of experience, for better or worse.