Metta World Peace wants to coach Celtics

One former Los Angeles Lakers star is looking to cross the aisle for their biggest rivals.

Retired ex-All-Star Metta World Peace tweeted on Sunday that he would “totally” coach the Boston Celtics if given the opportunity.

I would totally head coach for the @Celtics if their was an opportunity. But whoever gets the job , much success to you. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) June 6, 2021

The Celtics are looking for a new coach with Brad Stevens moving to the front office to replace retiring president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. The opening is already attracting other former NBA players too.

As for World Peace, the Celtics were his rivals for many years as a Laker. He even famously hit a dagger three-pointer against them in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. World Peace clearly has a hankering to coach though. He campaigned for another recent head coach opening as well.