Report: Celtics interested in bringing back Isaiah Thomas

It wasn’t long ago that Isaiah Thomas was one of the biggest stars on the Boston sports scene. Much has changed since then, but the Celtics might be interested in turning back the clock.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Celtics have interest in bringing Thomas back as a free agent. Celtics president Brad Stevens is said to be “one of Thomas’ biggest fans.”

Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game for the Celtics in 2016-17, battling through a hip injury and the death of his sister during a memorable playoff run. That hip injury proved to be his downfall, along with a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving that summer. He’s only appeared in 87 regular season games since and has never come close to approaching his previous level.

Thomas’ departure from the Celtics was an emotional one that did not seem to go down well with the point guard. His feelings appear to have softened as time has passed, however, suggesting that this reunion might be plausible. How much Thomas has left in the tank is another question entirely.