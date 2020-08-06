Isaiah Thomas would be open to returning to Celtics

Many felt that the Boston Celtics burned their bridge with Isaiah Thomas when they traded him in 2017, but Thomas himself may think otherwise.

The former All-Star guard responded to a fan tweet this week about if he would be open to returning to the Celtics and playing as a backup. Thomas replied that he was fine with a backup role and said “that goes for any team.”

I’m fine with being a backup, At the end of the day I want to be apart of something and when my name is called I’d be more than ready!!! That goes for any team https://t.co/NDH0uu3hRf — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 5, 2020

The 31-year-old Thomas had his best years playing for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017, making two All-Star teams and becoming a beloved fan favorite. It is no secret though that Thomas felt betrayed when Boston dealt him to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade after he had gutted it out for the Celtics through a major hip injury and the sudden death of his sister in that year’s playoffs. He even went on to ‘like’ tweets ripping the team for the trade.

Thomas is now a free agent again though, and the Celtics could indeed use a backup behind Kemba Walker, whose health has become a bit of a question mark. While another Eastern Conference team may be more appealing for Thomas, his openness to a reunion with the Celtics is a fairly remarkable development given all that has transpired between the two sides.