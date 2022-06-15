Celtics defensive star getting knee drained regularly during playoffs

The postseason has not be kind to Robert Williams.

The Boston Celtics center underwent surgery on his torn meniscus in his left knee on March 30. He still returned less than a month later and played in Games 3 and 4 against Brooklyn. Williams only played in the first three games of the Celtics’ series against the Bucks. But he has played in every postseason game since then.

Williams may be playing, but it’s not easy. Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes revealed in a story published on Wednesday that Williams was getting his left knee drained constantly during the conference finals. But he stopped doing so because it kept filling back up with fluid.

Now, it’s just about pain management for Williams. He’s been playing through pain in the finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Williams has averaged 7.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game during the NBA Finals. During the regular season, he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 0.9 steals per game during the regular season.