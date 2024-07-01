Celtics sign core piece to massive contract extension

The Boston Celtics have rewarded a key member of their championship team with a hefty new contract.

Derrick White has agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million extension with the Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal includes a player option for the fourth year.

White had one year remaining on the four-year, $70 million rookie-scale extension he signed when he was with the San Antonio Spurs in 2020. He is now getting a well-deserved raise.

Once more of a role player, White became a much bigger contributor with the Celtics after the team traded Marcus Smart last offseason. White started all 73 games in which he played this season and averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He was even better in the playoffs and averaged 16.7 points per game during Boston’s championship run.

White further endeared himself to Celtics fans when he messed up some of his teeth diving for a loose ball during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Extending the 29-year-old was a major offseason priority for Boston, and you can understand why.