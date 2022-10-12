Report: Celtics unlikely to extend key player from Finals run

It appears that one notable Boston Celtics player will not be getting a visit from The Extension Fairy this year.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports Wednesday that there does not seem to be a contract extension coming for Celtics forward Grant Williams. As a first-round pick from the 2019 draft class, Williams has until Oct. 17 (the day before the start of the new season) to land an extension from Boston.

The 23-year-old Williams proved a pivotal bench piece for the Celtics during their Finals run last year. He played all three frontcourt positions, emerged as a resourceful one-on-one defender, and even hit his threes at a roughly 40 percent clip. Williams also established himself as a top-tier instigator.

If Williams cannot land an extension before the deadline, he will be eligible for restricted free agency next summer. That may be the move for the Celtics since they have another more pressing contract extension to worry about.