Charles Barkley speaks against abolish the police, Breonna Taylor narratives

Charles Barkley spoke about the “defund the police” talk and the Breonna Taylor charges during TNT’s pregame show prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

Barkley’s opinions ran counter to some of the prevalent narratives about abolishing or defunding the police. Sir Charles thinks that sort of extreme talk is foolish. Instead, he advocates for police and prison reform.

Charles Barkley on defunding the police "Who are black people supposed to call Ghost Busters when we have crime in our neighborhood? We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap" pic.twitter.com/uEIsnX729g — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

“I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that. We need police reform and prison reform and things like that. Because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods,” Barkley said.

Barkley questioned who would protect black people if there weren’t any police.

“Who are black people supposed to call (when we have crime in our neighborhoods)? Ghostbusters? We need police reform. White people — especially rich, white people — they’re always going to have cops. So we have to stop that ‘defund’ or ‘abolish the cops’ crap.”

Barkley also said the death of Breonna Taylor should not be grouped in the same category as the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Barkley separates the Taylor case because Taylor’s boyfriend shot an officer in the thigh, leading to retaliatory fire.

Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

“We do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop. So even though I’m really sorry that she lost her life, I don’t think that we can just put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. I just don’t believe that,” Barkley said.

A Kentucky grand jury determined the three police officers involved in Taylor’s killing acted in self-defense and were justified in using force. The officers were not charged in Taylor’s death.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been charged with wanton endangerment for shots that entered a home next door that had people in it. The results of the grand jury’s findings led to several protests throughout the country and criticism from dissatisfied athletes. Some of the protests became violent, resulting in two police officers being shot.