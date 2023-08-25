Charles Barkley makes admission about his 10-year TV contract

Charles Barkley made an interesting admission about his current TV contract.

Barkley has been talking for years about potentially stepping away from his role as a TV analyst for Turner Sports. However, in October, TNT announced that their entire “Inside the NBA” team had signed contract extensions. Barkley signed a 10-year deal for over $100 million.

But Barkley spoke with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast and said there’s “zero” chance he finishes out that contract.

“There’s no chance in hell I’m gonna be working when I’m 70. Zero,” Barkley said. “But [Turner Sports] said, ‘Hey let’s just make people think you’re gonna hang around.’

“I’ll be honest with you. The only thing that keeps me up at night is trying to figure out when’s the best time to walk away. Because the one thing you don’t want to do is stay too long.”

Barkley, 60, said that he won’t be working when he’s 70 because he wants to spend time with his grandchildren. He has two so far and says being a grandparent is every bit as great as advertised.

Barkley talked about numerous topics during the interview. He also took the opportunity to praise LeBron James for two reasons. He praised James for being great from the moment he entered the NBA, and also for managing to avoid trouble despite being the center of attention.

“The only guy I’ve ever seen come right out of high school who lived up was LeBron. And for him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player, and obviously he’s come in and he’s one of the greatest ever, depending on what generation you’re from, and to never have gotten in trouble, especially in today’s society where everybody’s got a cellphone and everybody’s out to get you, I think his story is the greatest story in sports,” Barkley told Traina.

“To be that good. Number one, to live up to the hype, but also grow into the conversation of the GOAT and never even came close to getting in trouble. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history, and I’ll always admire him.”

Those are nice words from Barkley, who had some controversy with James much earlier in the current Lakers star’s career.

Barkley has been on the air with TNT since 2000. If he comes close to finishing his 10-year contract, he’ll have had an on-air career for around 30 years, well outlasting his NBA playing career.