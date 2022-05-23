 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 22, 2022

Charles Barkley stages ridiculous arrival to pregame show in Dallas

May 22, 2022
by Grey Papke

Charles Barkley on a horse

Charles Barkley certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Barkley arrived at TNT’s on-site pregame coverage Sunday in Dallas riding a horse. Naturally, the entire thing was broadcast, and somehow made for fantastic television as the analyst navigated through the Dallas crowd.

Barkley can be heard dubbing himself the “black Clint Eastwood” at one point. Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, meanwhile, were openly cheering for Barkley to fall off the horse during his attempted dismount.

The former NBA All-Star is the consummate entertainer, as we saw not too long ago. There’s a reason “Inside the NBA” is so popular, and this is part of it. No other sports studio show would dare attempt something this ridiculous, and it wouldn’t work even if they tried.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus