Charles Barkley stages ridiculous arrival to pregame show in Dallas

Charles Barkley certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Barkley arrived at TNT’s on-site pregame coverage Sunday in Dallas riding a horse. Naturally, the entire thing was broadcast, and somehow made for fantastic television as the analyst navigated through the Dallas crowd.

Chuck really pulled up to Dallas on a horse 🤣 #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/s5Olo0Whbn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2022

Barkley can be heard dubbing himself the “black Clint Eastwood” at one point. Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, meanwhile, were openly cheering for Barkley to fall off the horse during his attempted dismount.

The former NBA All-Star is the consummate entertainer, as we saw not too long ago. There’s a reason “Inside the NBA” is so popular, and this is part of it. No other sports studio show would dare attempt something this ridiculous, and it wouldn’t work even if they tried.