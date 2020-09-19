Charles Barkley breaks out broom after predicting Lakers sweep

Charles Barkley and his broom made yet another appearance on TNT.

During TNT’s pregame show on Friday, Barkley predicted the Los Angeles Lakers would sweep the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Charles Barkley guaranteeing the Lakers are going to win the series vs Nuggets. RIP LAKERS pic.twitter.com/oIVqb8rS3q — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2020

The Lakers won Game 1 of the series easily 126-114. After the game, Barkley had his broom ready to go.

Chuck already calling this series a sweep pic.twitter.com/igKtgkKcMy — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2020

Barkley also brought out the broom for the first round of the playoffs. He predicted the Trail Blazers would sweep the Lakers and then used his broom after Game 1 of that series. The Lakers won that series in five, leading Shaq to get some broom revenge.

This time around, Barkley’s sweep prediction looks more likely.

The Lakers are well-rested, while the Nuggets are coming off consecutive 7-game series.