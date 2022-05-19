Charles Barkley curses out fans in funny viral video

Charles Barkley once memorably said that he was not a role model, and that still rings true some three decades later.

The retired basketball great cursed out some fans who were bothering him while he was on the set of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Wednesday. Filming took place outside Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Golden State Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Barkley kept getting heckled by the fans and turned to address them.

“If you don’t leave me alone, I’ll come to your house and f— your mama,” said an annoyed Barkley.

Take a look at the viral video (but obviously beware of the bad language).

The heckling may not have been unprompted though, as Barkley was going out of his way to antagonize the local fans while he was on the TNT set.

"LET'S GO MAVS!" Charles Barkley is trying to rile up Warriors fans 🤣pic.twitter.com/iHlP1BYdEe — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 19, 2022

Whatever the case, the Warriors fans got the last laugh since their team won on Wednesday by the one-sided final of 112-87. As for Barkley, his response here was actually pretty tame compared to what he has suggested before for how to handle obnoxious fans.