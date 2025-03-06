Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Luka Doncic was caught committing disgusting move during Lakers game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Luka Doncic was caught committing a disgusting move during his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the rival Los Angeles Clippers last week.

James Harden was at the free throw line for the Clippers shooting three free throws after being fouled while attempting a 3-point shot with 5:01 left in the game. After Harden made the first attempt, Doncic went to grab the ball and then used it to wipe sweat off his forehead.

Luka Doncic holds a ball

Official Sha’Rae Mitchell did not appreciate what Doncic had done and called a delay of game violation, which is effectively a warning. He is lucky she did not give him a technical for that, since it’s obvious she wanted no part of the sweaty basketball.

Harden made all three of his free throw attempts, but the Lakers still won the game 106-102.

That game was the same day as Doncic’s 26th birthday. He scored 31 in the win, and his sweaty ball tactics were called out. The Lakers have won six straight games in which Doncic has played.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!