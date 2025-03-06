Luka Doncic was caught committing disgusting move during Lakers game

Luka Doncic was caught committing a disgusting move during his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the rival Los Angeles Clippers last week.

James Harden was at the free throw line for the Clippers shooting three free throws after being fouled while attempting a 3-point shot with 5:01 left in the game. After Harden made the first attempt, Doncic went to grab the ball and then used it to wipe sweat off his forehead.

Luka rubbed his sweaty head all over the basketball in between Harden’s free Throws 😭 pic.twitter.com/2ygMkzWuFR — Taylor (@BastableTaylor) March 1, 2025

Official Sha’Rae Mitchell did not appreciate what Doncic had done and called a delay of game violation, which is effectively a warning. He is lucky she did not give him a technical for that, since it’s obvious she wanted no part of the sweaty basketball.

Harden made all three of his free throw attempts, but the Lakers still won the game 106-102.

That game was the same day as Doncic’s 26th birthday. He scored 31 in the win, and his sweaty ball tactics were called out. The Lakers have won six straight games in which Doncic has played.