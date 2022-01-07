Charles Barkley has hilarious diet advice for Zion Williamson

Charles Barkley will probably be the first to admit that he had big problems with his diet during his NBA career. Now he has some fitting advice that Zion Williamson might be able to learn from.

During TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, Barkley had wise words for the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson, speaking from personal experience.

“I’m gonna put Zion on that diet that I was on at one point,” joked Barkley. “If it tastes good, spit it out … If it tastes good, spit it out.”

Amid laughter from his co-hosts in the studio, Barkley clarified that his remark was all in fun.

“We joke around, but we want this kid to get healthy ‘cause he’s got so much talent, seems like a great kid,” Barkley went on. “But the Pelicans gotta put their foot down. You’re gonna make a billion dollars if you can just get your weight under control.”

Barkley then elaborated further about his own NBA career.

“How many people around me would have told me I was fat and lazy?” he said. “‘Cause when you’re in the limelight, most people around you are enablers. ‘Cause you paying all the bills, you buying all the meals literally. They’re not gonna say, ‘Yo man, you’re gonna eat your way out the NBA.’

“Wonder who’s around Zion ‘cause I would sit him down and say, ‘Yo man, they giving money away to bums who can’t play. You’ve got so much talent. You could be the best player in the NBA,'” Barkley continued. “One of my problems with the NBA has always been, when I came to the NBA, we had veterans. Who’s the oldest player on the Pelicans? I think probably Brandon Ingram, and he’s like 25.”

We have definitely heard some funny stories over the years about Barkley’s eating habits as an NBA player. To his credit, he followed his own advice of “if it tastes good, spit it out” (sometimes a little too literally).

As for Williamson, he continues to be dogged by questions about his weight, especially during his ongoing injury absence. While there are indications that the former No. 1 overall pick is in better shape than many think, it cannot hurt to get some sage advice from the benevolent Uncle Chuck.

Photo: Norm Duve American Century Championship