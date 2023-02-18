Charles Barkley issues big warning to NBA players

NBA legend Charles Barkley envisions a lockout coming in the near future and attributes that to two key factors — one of which he views as more significant than the other.

While speaking with reporters ahead of the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Barkley warned that the increased number of trade demands may ultimately derail the NBA. He feels they are coming too soon after players sign massive contracts.

Barkley also said that superstars routinely sitting out for “load management” is hurting the league.

“You can’t take my money and say you want to divorce me in six months to a year because you can only get the max from this team,” Barkley said, via The Salt Lake Tribune. “You can’t take all my money, then say ‘hey, I want a divorce.’ So I’m pretty sure that’s the next thing that’s gonna come out of the CBA. I have no doubt in my mind that these guys are gonna get locked out. These owners, you can’t take all their money and treat these owners and fans like crap. No doubt in my mind these guys are gonna get locked out, because these owners aren’t going to be standing for this.”

In the modern NBA, players have assumed almost complete control. They can force the hand of general managers simply by holding out and losing little in the process. That’s been on display repeatedly in recent years and was highlighted by the mass exodus in Brooklyn.

As Barkley alludes, you can bet teams around the league would like to recoup some of their power and control.

Currently, the NBA and NBPA are working on a new Collection Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the opt-out date of March 31, 2023 looming. If either side does decide to opt out, the NBA will face its first lockout since 2011.