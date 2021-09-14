Charles Barkley shares whether Larry Bird could play in NFL

Larry Bird was one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but he wouldn’t make much of a football player, at least according to Charles Barkley.

Barkley joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday night for their “Monday Night Football” broadcast. Peyton asked Barkley what position a few NBA players would play in the NFL.

Barkley suggested Michael Jordan could play tight end. Then when asked what position Bird would play, Barkley cracked that there is no place for a slow, 6-foot-10 player in the NFL.

“There’s no place for no slow, 6’10” guys in the NFL.” Charles Barkley on what positions Larry Bird and other NBA legends would play in the NFL pic.twitter.com/rtvGxmMSKT — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021

Yeah, maybe if Bird could punt he could make it. Or maybe a 6-foot-10 guy could be a kick blocker specialist.

Maybe the best place for Bird would actually have been in the broadcasting booth given how legendary his trash talk was.