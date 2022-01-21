Charles Barkley gets hit with memes for disgusting moment on ‘Inside the NBA’

Charles Barkley gives opinions like a savage, and he apparently cleans his belongings like a savage as well.

The “Inside the NBA” host went viral on Thursday for a disgusting moment that aired on the TNT broadcast. Barkley got caught cleaning his glasses … by licking them directly.

The Basketball Hall of Famer was clowned by his co-hosts, especially when he had a cleaning cloth right there with him. “I have to get it wet first,” Barkley hilariously retorted.

"Underdog, put that on a NFT!" 🤣 Chuck might need some help cleaning his glasses. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SVqTMR7YMP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2022

Barkley also got clowned on Twitter with some golden memes. Take a look.

someone get charles barkley some actual glasses cleanerpic.twitter.com/SsNyNO7OsU — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 21, 2022

Seeing Charles Barkley lick his glasses pic.twitter.com/3iRc7TsfCz — Elizabeth (@theburritosaur) January 21, 2022

Nobody: Charles Barkley to his glasses: pic.twitter.com/orpH2yvFj1 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 21, 2022

Me watching how Charles Barkley cleans his glasses pic.twitter.com/wSR2vxrrYy — Sonof Mosta (@Sonof_Mosta) January 21, 2022

Since Barkley licks his glasses first, that means that he is putting his tongue onto dirty lenses. That is downright nasty.

To his credit, Barkley had some great moments during the day’s broadcast. But his barbaric glasses-cleaning display was definitely not one of them.