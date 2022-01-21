 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley gets hit with memes for disgusting moment on ‘Inside the NBA’

January 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Charles Barkley licking his glasses

Charles Barkley gives opinions like a savage, and he apparently cleans his belongings like a savage as well.

The “Inside the NBA” host went viral on Thursday for a disgusting moment that aired on the TNT broadcast. Barkley got caught cleaning his glasses … by licking them directly.

The Basketball Hall of Famer was clowned by his co-hosts, especially when he had a cleaning cloth right there with him. “I have to get it wet first,” Barkley hilariously retorted.

Barkley also got clowned on Twitter with some golden memes. Take a look.

Since Barkley licks his glasses first, that means that he is putting his tongue onto dirty lenses. That is downright nasty.

To his credit, Barkley had some great moments during the day’s broadcast. But his barbaric glasses-cleaning display was definitely not one of them.

