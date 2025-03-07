Zion Williamson sends profane message to ref after missed foul call

The frustrations of a 17-45 season may be starting to boil over for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

During the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Pelicans star Williamson was driving to the basket when he appeared to get hit on the arm by Houston forward Tari Eason. No foul was called though, and the loose ball ended up with the Rockets, who were quickly able to score on the other end.

At the next stoppage in play, Williamson could be heard giving the referee a mouthful. “So you didn’t see it huh?” he said. “Sick of that s–t, bro.”

Here is the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025

The two-time All-Star Williamson is one of the most physical players in the league, so referees will inevitably miss some contact (either by him or by the defender) whenever he drives to the rim. But that particular play seemed like the Rockets were able to get away with multiple fouls on just the one drive by Williamson.

After missing roughly two months earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury, Williamson has been back in the New Orleans lineup since early January. Overall on the year, he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

But the Pelicans are 14th in the West right now, and Williamson has also been frustrated with the way that he is being handled by the team. During Thursday’s game however, it was the officiating that was the source of Williamson’s frustration.