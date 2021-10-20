Charles Barkley mocks Anthony Davis, Lakers

Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks.

The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly critical of LeBron James and company, saying they are horrible defensively and mocking them over the age of their roster

"They need a lot of rubbing alcohol and Bengay with these old geezers." TNT's Charles Barkley, already in mid-season form, on the Lakers. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 19, 2021

Davis looked healthy in the Lakers’ 121-114 loss. He played 39 minutes (the most of any player on either team) and had 33 points and 11 rebounds. Barkley remains skeptical that Davis can stay on the floor, however. He once again called the All-Star big man “Street Clothes.”

Charles Barkley on the Lakers season: "It's going to come down to one thing: Street Clothes. If Street clothes can stay out of street clothes…" pic.twitter.com/S8OxJF2Ezz — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 20, 2021

Barkley started calling Davis “Street Clothes” last year as a reference to him not suiting up for many games. Sir Charles then played both sides when he criticized the Lakers for allowing Davis to play through an injury. Davis probably felt pressured to play because of commentary like Barkley’s.

The Lakers have heard all of the talk about them being too old to contend, and they are clearly going to try to use it as motivation. Barkley will likely be on their bulletin board all season.