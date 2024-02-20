Charles Barkley took savage shots at city of San Francisco during All-Star Weekend

Charles Barkley is not a fan of the city of San Francisco, and the Hall of Famer made that clear once again during TNT’s coverage of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Barkley, Draymond Green and reporter Taylor Rooks hosted an alternate broadcast of Sunday’s All-Star Game on truTV. At one point during the telecast, Green joked with Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller about the frigid temperatures in Indianapolis, which is where the All-Star Game was played. Barkley immediately chimed in with a shot at San Francisco.

With next year’s All-Star Game being held at Chase Center in San Francisco, Barkley asked Miller if Miller would rather be in cold weather or “around a bunch of homeless crooks” in San Francisco. Barkley also said you can’t walk around the Bay Area city without a bulletproof vest.

Charles Barkley again bashed San Francisco, this time around talk of the cold in Indianapolis. "If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?" pic.twitter.com/o0W9aUQCyI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2024

Green, of course, defended the home of his Golden State Warriors. Green did the same on Friday night when Barkley said it is “dangerous” in San Francisco.

Barkley has had it out for San Francisco for years. During the 2022 NBA playoffs, Chuck urged officials in San Francisco to clean up all the “dirtiness and homelessness” that has taken over the city.

"The only bad thing about all this rain? It's not raining in San Francisco to clean up those dirty ass streets they got there." -Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/8hM786vikn — KNBR (@KNBR) May 25, 2022

Barkley obviously enjoys getting a rise out of Green and Warriors fans, but he certainly is not the only one who has been critical of San Francisco in recent years. A San Francisco Giants legend even admitted this offseason that the crime and drugs in the city have deterred free agents.

We can’t wait to hear what Barkley has to say during the 2025 All-Star Game.