Charles Barkley takes shot at Georgia women

Charles Barkley has never been shy about sharing his opinion on any topic, and that includes his perception of the attractiveness of women in certain regions of the United States. Georgia was the latest state on Chuck’s list, and we don’t mean that in a good way.

During some highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks game on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Ernie Johnson pointed out that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went to school at the University of Georgia. In doing so, Johnson inadvertently set Barkley up to burn the women of Georgia with a vicious one-liner.

Charles Barkley “Georgia the only school in the world that they named their mascot after the women down there” pic.twitter.com/eAJBRhlSHO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 23, 2021

“The only school in the world where they named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley said.

Barkley, of course, was referring to the Bulldogs. His co-hosts are accustomed to those types of remarks, and they reacted as they always do.

Anyone who follows “Inside the NBA” knows Barkley was just adding to an old schtick he has. He has taken multiple shots at San Antonio women over the years, the most recent of which you can see here. The jokes have led to some backlash from certain groups, but there are few people more unapologetic than Chuck. That’s why he’s so good at what he does.