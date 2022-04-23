Charles Barkley went viral for hilarious misspeak

Charles Barkley is no stranger to saying outlandish things. More often than not, he’s well aware of what he’s saying. However, that’s not always the case.

One such occurrence came on Thursday night’s episode of the NBA on TNT.

While discussing Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green and their defensive differences, Barkley noted that Green “braces” and Jokic “bangs.” As he continued to move forward with his analogy, the panel, including Shaquille O’Neal, couldn’t hold in their laughter anymore.

Shaq's reaction when Charles Barkley said "when a guy is banging you" 😂😂pic.twitter.com/dXaRYIFG9J — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 22, 2022

“You way out of order right now,” Kenny Smith said.

“I didn’t say nothing,” a laughing Shaq responded.

“You didn’t need to,” Ernie Johnson said as the show went to commercial.

The clip quickly went viral with most finding the same humor in it that Shaq had. And as far as Barkley, the comment capped off a wild week that also included a humorous exchange with Scott Hastings.