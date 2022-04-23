 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley went viral for hilarious misspeak

April 23, 2022
by Dan Benton
Charles Barkley holds a microphone

November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is no stranger to saying outlandish things. More often than not, he’s well aware of what he’s saying. However, that’s not always the case.

One such occurrence came on Thursday night’s episode of the NBA on TNT.

While discussing Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green and their defensive differences, Barkley noted that Green “braces” and Jokic “bangs.” As he continued to move forward with his analogy, the panel, including Shaquille O’Neal, couldn’t hold in their laughter anymore.

“You way out of order right now,” Kenny Smith said.

“I didn’t say nothing,” a laughing Shaq responded.

“You didn’t need to,” Ernie Johnson said as the show went to commercial.

The clip quickly went viral with most finding the same humor in it that Shaq had. And as far as Barkley, the comment capped off a wild week that also included a humorous exchange with Scott Hastings.

