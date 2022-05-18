 Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren makes bold statement about future

May 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Seven-footer Chet Holmgren looks like a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and he is certainly carrying himself like one as well.

The former Gonzaga center offered a bold statement about his future in a televised interview with ESPN prior to Tuesday’s draft lottery.

“I feel like I’m already a high-level shooter from all parts of the floor,” said Holmgren. “I think I can be a 50-40-90 player.”

Holmgren, who just turned 20, was speaking in the context of what he needs to improve on in order to get his game to the next level in the NBA. He shot 60.7 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from three, and 71.7 percent from the foul line in his lone season in college. Only nine players in NBA history have ever had a 50-40-90 season, and just one of those players (Dirk Nowitzki in 2006-07) was seven feet tall.

Along with fellow youngsters Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, and Jaden Ivey, Holmgren is a top contender for the No. 1 overall pick. It also bodes well for Holmgren that the Orlando Magic earned the selection, especially since Mo Bamba, who was Orlando’s starting center last season, will be a restricted free agent. That said, the 190-pound Holmgren still has a lot of weight he needs to put on and recently faced rumors of a possible draft slide as well.

