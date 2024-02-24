Chet Holmgren has great quote about star teammate

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren experienced his first All-Star Weekend this year as he took part in the Rising Stars game, and he seemed to enjoy the experience. He also had jokes about some of the legendary talent he got to spend time with.

Holmgren was asked if he had the chance to mingle with any Hall-of-Famers or other All-Stars during his time in Indianapolis. The center responded with a pretty hilarious reference to teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chet Holmgren, asked if he got to interact a lot with any HOFers or All-Stars at ASW: "Yeah, I hung out with Shai a little bit." — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) February 23, 2024

“Yeah, I hung out with Shai a little bit,” Holmgren joked.

Nice way to talk up your teammate while dropping a joke. Gilgeous-Alexander was making his second All-Star appearance, so it is not as if Holmgren wasn’t answering the question.

No word on whether Holmgren wanted to talk with one NBA legend about some recent criticisms, but it does not sound like he was all that eager to. After all, at this rate, it will not be too long before Holmgren is an All-Star in his own right.