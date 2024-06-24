Chris Finch gets new long-term contract from Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again committing long-term to coach Chris Finch after his most successful season yet.

The Timberwolves are signing Finch to a new four-year contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The new agreement will tie Finch to the organization through the 2027-27 season.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2027-‘28 season. Finch led the franchise to the Western Conference Finals — his third straight postseason trip. pic.twitter.com/Y2MfEqYUN7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

It is not clear how much time Finch had left on his previous deal, but there was no chance the Timberwolves were going to let him even consider leaving. The 54-year-old has posted a 160-127 record since becoming the head coach in 2020, and is coming off a 56-26 campaign that ended with a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Finch was not exactly perfect in the playoffs, but the results speak for themselves. With Anthony Edwards only getting better, Finch should be coaching contenders for the duration of his current deal.