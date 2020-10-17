Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony could team up on Knicks?

The New York Knicks may have some banana boat-shaped dreams for this offseason.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman reported this week that if Chris Paul ends up on the Knicks via trade, close friend Carmelo Anthony will likely want to follow. Knicks president Leon Rose was previously the agent for both players. Berman adds that Rose is amenable to an Anthony return to New York even without Paul.

Paul, 35, and Anthony, 36, played together on the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 campaign. It lasted just ten games however before Anthony was waived. Paul, who is under contract for next season, has been linked to the Knicks in trade rumors for many months now. Meanwhile, Anthony, a free agent, was a Knick for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. The interest in a reunion has also been there for several months.

The Knicks do lack veteran stars to help show their young players the way. Post-prime Paul and Anthony probably will not get them much closer to title contention. But it could still be a fun experiment to watch unfold.