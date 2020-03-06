pixel 1
Friday, March 6, 2020

Chris Paul responds to Knicks rumors

March 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Paul

Chris Paul was linked to the New York Knicks in a recent report, and he was asked about the rumor on Friday.

On Thursday, a report from former Knicks reporter Frank Isola said the team would look into trading for Paul this offseason. The report was based on how well CP3 has done in Oklahoma City this year and the fact that few teams would have interest in acquiring an aging point guard making $85 million the next two seasons. The Knicks have money and a need for leadership, which would theoretically make him an option. It doesn’t hurt that they’re now being run by CP3’s former agent Leon Rose.

So what does Paul think? He essentially brushed the rumor aside, saying it wasn’t his concern.

“I imagine playing in Boston on Sunday, that’s the only thing I think about. Shoot, I haven’t seen my kids since All-Star. Might not see them until April. That’s the only thing that’s on my mind,” Paul said.

That’s a great answer from Paul, and probably the best way to respond to a trade rumor.

The matter is really out of his hands. He went to OKC even though it wasn’t a preferable destination for him, and both he and the team have thrived. That’s a real tribute to his abilities. The one thing we know about him is that he won’t be opting out of his contract, so he’ll probably go anywhere that he is sent.


