Report: Chris Paul being pursued by notable former team

Chris Paul is going to the Washington Wizards as part of Sunday’s Bradley Beal trade, but it looks quite unlikely that he will ever play a game for the organization.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that an official announcement on the Beal trade was being held up to allow the Wizards to look into opportunities to move Paul to a contending third team. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report added that one of Paul’s former teams, the Los Angeles Clippers, was likely to pursue the guard.

The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

The Wizards are likely to embark on a rebuild, so there is no sense in a veteran like Paul sticking around, even if the team may want him to. Reports emerged several weeks ago suggesting that the Suns planned to move on from Paul, so teams have had plenty of time to decide if they are interested or not. This is not the first we have heard of Paul potentially returning to the Clippers, either.

Paul played for the Clippers between 2011 and 2017, so there is plenty of familiarity there. The 38-year-old would provide a badly-needed solution at point guard. One question would be his contract, as he would have been owed over $30 million prior to the trade if he remains on a roster after June 28.