Chris Paul expects fine after blasting referee Scott Foster

Chris Paul is expecting to be fined by the NBA for blasting referee Scott Foster on Wednesday night.

Paul’s Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 7 of their first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets 104-102 in Orlando, Fla. Paul got a delay of game violation called on him in the second quarter for tying his shoes. The Rockets were hit with one later in the third quarter.

Paul says he got the delay of game because he was stalling to try and see if the arena would play a replay to help him determine if the Thunder should challenge a play. Paul says Foster told him not to bother with the shoe because they were going to sweep the floor. Foster still called the violation on Paul, which bothered the Thunder point guard.

“That s— don’t make no sense,” Paul said after the game.

“They’re going to fine me. I said his name. We already know the history.”

Foster had a long negative history with the Rockets that impacted the team when Paul was playing for Houston. But Foster has also worked in Paul’s favor before. This time around, he didn’t.

The Thunder may have lost, but pushing the series to seven games and a final possession was nothing short of impressive.

The Rockets will now face the Lakers in the second round, while the Nuggets and Clippers meet in the other Western Conference semifinal.

Below is video of Paul’s comments.