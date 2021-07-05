Chris Paul has great quote about his first NBA Finals appearance

It took Chris Paul 16 years to reach the NBA Finals, so it goes without saying that he is filled with excitement ahead of Game 1. The Phoenix Suns star admits that it also feels a bit unusual.

Paul was asked by a reporter on Monday about finally getting to the NBA Finals. He said one thing that is “weird” about it is that he hasn’t had any basketball to watch.

"I don't know, it's weird no games being on" CP3 on how it feels to make the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/l7dquFhd1u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2021

“I usually watch games everyday, so that’s probably the part that sucks the most,” Paul said. “But I’d rather be playing than not.”

In the past, Paul’s teams have either been eliminated from the postseason or playing when other playoff series are still ongoing. His Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks are now the only teams remaining, so any NBA games that are played from here on out will involve him. You can understand why that change might feel significant for an 11-time All-Star who recently turned 36.

Paul missed Game 1 and Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals due to COVID protocols, but Phoenix managed to win both. He dropped 41 points in Game 6 to help the Suns punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. CP3 has been waiting a long time for this moment.