Chris Paul had great response when Monty Williams tried to sit him

Chris Paul has been battling a shoulder injury since Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns’ opening-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The star point guard says Suns coach Monty Williams considered having him sit out Sunday’s game, but Paul wasn’t having it.

Paul had 18 points and nine assists in the Suns’ huge win against the Lakers, which evened their series at 2-2. After the game, he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that Williams approached him about sitting out. The 36-year-old had a great response.

“There’s been a lot going on. I met with coach before the game and he told me he was gonna sit me tonight,” Paul said. “I told him, ‘Hell naw.’ Just give me a couple minutes and see what I can do.”

Paul looked the healthiest he has since suffering the injury, which initially looked serious. He played 32 minutes in the 100-92 win and made some great defensive plays down the stretch when the Lakers were trying to claw their way back.

The important thing for the Suns is Paul seemed no worse for the wear. He did not suffer a setback, so he should be good to go for Game 5. Having him healthy is huge for Phoenix.