Chris Paul officially out for Game 1 of Western Conference finals

June 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Phoenix Suns will officially be without Chris Paul for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Suns on Saturday announced the news regarding their point guard.

We learned on Wednesday that Paul had been placed into the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. A report said he tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the Suns had said Paul would be out indefinitely. Game 1 of the conference finals will be on Sunday against the Clippers. The Clippers will be playing without Kawhi Leonard, who has a knee injury. Leonard missed Games 5 and 6 of the team’s conference semifinals series with the Jazz. He also did not travel to Phoenix for Game 1 of the conference finals.

The Suns swept the Nuggets in their semifinals series and have not played since Sunday.

