Chris Paul officially out for Game 1 of Western Conference finals

The Phoenix Suns will officially be without Chris Paul for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Suns on Saturday announced the news regarding their point guard.

The Suns make it official and say Chris Paul, who remains in the league's health and safety protocols, is out for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Clippers. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 20, 2021

We learned on Wednesday that Paul had been placed into the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. A report said he tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the Suns had said Paul would be out indefinitely. Game 1 of the conference finals will be on Sunday against the Clippers. The Clippers will be playing without Kawhi Leonard, who has a knee injury. Leonard missed Games 5 and 6 of the team’s conference semifinals series with the Jazz. He also did not travel to Phoenix for Game 1 of the conference finals.

The Suns swept the Nuggets in their semifinals series and have not played since Sunday.