Did Chris Paul receive COVID-19 vaccine?

Chris Paul is notorious for having bad things happen to him at the worst times, like during the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, he was not able to escape that fate against this year.

Paul was placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol, we learned on Wednesday. This comes as his Phoenix Suns have reached the Western Conference finals and await the winner of the Clippers-Jazz series.

Paul is said to be out indefinitely. If he is vaccinated, his time away from the team would be less than if he were unvaccinated. So a natural question many have wondered is whether Paul got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is what is known so far via a prominent reporter.

98.7 FM Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro reported on Wednesday that he believes Paul was vaccinated along with several other Suns in February.

My understanding is Chris Paul was vaccinated along with several other players back in February at the Fairgrounds. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 16, 2021

Gambadoro noted that the Suns had the highest level of participation for vaccination in the league.

The Phoenix Suns did have the highest level of participation of vaccinations in the league, which includes players, coaches, staff etc… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 16, 2021

Additionally, Gambadoro says Paul did test positive for COVID-19.

Chris Paul did have a positive test. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 16, 2021

Paul testing positive is a different situation from the point guard being a close contact to someone who tested positive. He will likely need to fulfill a quarantine period and clear tests before being able to return to the Suns.

The Clippers-Jazz series is tied at two, meaning the series won’t be decided until Friday at minimum. That should give Paul a few more days to clear a quarantine period.