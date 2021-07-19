Chris Paul one loss away from setting wrong kind of NBA record

The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of elimination in the NBA Finals despite winning the first two games of the series. Unfortunately, this is a position with which Chris Paul is quite familiar.

Paul and the Suns need to beat the Bucks in Milwaukee on Tuesday night in order to force Game 7. If they cannot, CP3 will become the first NBA player to lose four best-of-7 series in which his team had a 2-0 lead. He and Blake Griffin have each been a part of teams that have lost three such series.

Chris Paul is on the verge of becoming the first player to lose four best-of-7 series in which his team led 2-0. The only other player with three best-of-7 series losses in which his team led 2-0 is former teammate Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/XyieZkCSvQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 19, 2021

Obviously, it takes an entire team to win or lose a series. Paul is not solely responsible for his teams repeatedly finding themselves in this situation, but it is still a trend he would like to break.

Paul played well in Game 5 on Saturday night with 21 points and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough as Phoenix lost 123-119. He had better hope he didn’t motivate Giannis Antetokounmpo even further with the shade he threw at the Bucks star after the game.