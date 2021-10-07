Chris Paul reacts to Deandre Ayton contract drama with Suns

Chris Paul played a major part last season in building up Deandre Ayton’s value. Now he is reacting to the recent turmoil over Ayton’s contract situation with the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns guard Paul appeared this week on ESPN’s “First Take” and gave his thoughts on the current impasse between Ayton and the Suns.

“I’m not concerned,” said Paul, per Karl Batungbacal of the International Business Times. “I’m not concerned. That’s the business side of the game, you know. Those contract talks happen. Players, agents, all of that stuff. Hopefully, that stuff takes care of itself so we can get back to playing and doing what we do.”

After the Suns made it to the NBA Finals last season on the backs of Paul, Ayton, and Devin Booker, contract drama now threatens to derail their long-term outlook. Phoenix is reportedly reluctant to offer Ayton the maximium extension that he is eligible for this offseason. Negotiations between the two sides have thus stalled, as Ayton believes he is a max-level player.

The former No. 1 overall pick Ayton averaged 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds a game last season, which was actually a regression from the previous year. But he proved in the playoffs to be one of the team’s most important players and one of the most impactful seven-footers in the league. Meanwhile, Paul, who is no stranger to contract uncertainty, sounds confident that the two sides will eventually get a deal done.