Chris Paul says his issue with Scott Foster is ‘personal’ and involves his son

Chris Paul was ejected from Golden State’s 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns after his beef with official Scott Foster flared up again. After the game, Paul provided some insight regarding his issues with Foster.

Paul had been called for a foul while guarding Kevin Durant late in the second quarter. He complained to Foster for about 30 seconds and was called for a technical foul. After Paul complained, Foster called the guard for a second technical, which triggered an automatic ejection. Paul was seen calling Foster a disrespectful word after his ejection.

The ejection was the latest in a string of bad outcomes for Paul when Foster officiates his games. The veteran point guard’s teams had lost 14 straight playoff games when Foster was officiating his games until finally breaking the streak last season.

So, what is the deal between Paul and Foster?

Paul said after the game that their issues are “personal” and go back to the guard’s time with the Clippers. Paul played for the Clippers from 2011-2017. CP3 says the issues also involve his son, who is also named Chris.

"It's personal." — Chris Paul on his issue with Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/iHDecyIW0f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

“It’s personal. We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal,” Paul said. “The league knows, everybody knows, and it’s been a meeting and all that. It’s a situation with my son and so, yeah. I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that’s that.”

Paul said that there was even a meeting with Foster involving Paul’s family, another official, and former Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

“Yeah. They know what it is, he know what it is too. I had a meeting with him, my dad, Doc Rivers, Bob Delaney and all that. [When I was with] the Clippers. It was a whole thing, man. It’s been a thing for a while.”

The issues have been going on so long that maybe the league needs to host a meeting or mediation between the two parties. An issue between an official and well known player should never be such a big talking point.