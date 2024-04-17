Chris Paul makes notable statement about his NBA future

Chris Paul will be turning 39 next month, but he still feels that there is work left to do.

Speaking after Tuesday’s season-ending loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors veteran guard Paul answered the question of whether he plans to retire. Paul stated affirmatively that he plans to be back for another NBA season.

“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like,” Paul told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But this isn’t [the end of my career]. I know it for sure.”

The 12-time All-Star Paul joined the Warriors in a trade over the summer and is still under contract for next season but for a non-guaranteed amount of $30 million. Golden State has until June 28 to decide on Paul’s contract, and it seems like a very real possibility that they will waive him (either to bring Paul back at a discounted rate or to allow him to test free agency).

Paul was limited to 58 games for Golden State this season, largely due to a broken hand he suffered in January. But he was still productive enough with 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Paul also made the move to a bench role for the first time in his career (which should improve Paul’s marketability for any interested suitors this offseason).

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s loss that he “really hope[s]” the team will bring back Paul again next season. But with bigger fish to fry for Golden State this summer, Paul may have already played his final game in a Warriors uniform.