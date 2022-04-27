Chris Paul under fire for alleged nut kick on Jose Alvarado

Nearly two decades after he got Julius Hodge below the belt in college, Chris Paul seemed to be at it again during Tuesday’s playoff game.

The Phoenix Suns star Paul took some heat for an alleged nut kick on New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado in Game 5 of their first-round series. While rising up for a jump shot and apparently trying to draw a foul, Paul kicked Alvarado down south. No foul was called, but Alvarado briefly doubled over in pain.

Pretty clear nutkick by CP3 on Alvarado here. Wonder if the league office will have something to say about it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yYjc2RecQS — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) April 27, 2022

The pesky guard Alvarado has been a thorn in Paul’s side all series. Alvarado loves to bother opposing guards in the backcourt, drawing steals and forcing eight-second violations. That is exactly what he has done to Paul multiple times during their first-round battle.

Jose Alvarado caused an 8-second violation on Chris Paul. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cUSXhtS7a7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 25, 2022

Jose Alvarado forces ANOTHER 8-second Violation on CP3 😱 pic.twitter.com/SUWuVUBs35 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2022

By now, we know that Paul, a 17-year NBA veteran, has a reputation as a dirty player. He even did something dirty earlier in the series. But Paul appears to have met his match in Alvarado when it comes to being an irritant, and it looks like Paul does not like it one bit.