Video: Chris Paul goes viral for funny interaction with young fan

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is entering his 18th NBA season this fall, and his lengthy career was the subject of a funny conversation with a young fan in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

The fan, wearing a Devin Booker Suns jersey, asked to take a selfie with Paul as Paul was walking. Paul obliged, and chucked up a peace sign with his right hand while holding a basketball in the other and smiling.

The two fist-bumped as Paul walked away after the picture, but not before the young fan told Paul that he’d been a fan of Paul’s since day one. Paul had a hilarious response.

“Since day one?” Paul said. “You wasn’t born my day one.”

Suns fan: “I’ve been a fan since day 1” CP3: “You wasn’t born on my day 1” 😭😭😭 (via jessielunchbox/TT) pic.twitter.com/4Nxj3FpIlw — Overtime (@overtime) July 4, 2022

While the fan’s age isn’t known, it’s possible that the fan was referring to supporting Paul for most of the fan’s own life.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Paul has fans of varying ages. He has played in three different decades since his rookie season in 2005, and is still a productive player in what has been a likely Hall of Fame career.

Last season, Paul led the league with 10.8 assists per game, and also averaged 14.7 points while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range in 65 games. The 12-time All-Star is third all-time in career assists (10,977) and fourth in steals (2,453).

All that’a left for Paul to accomplish in his decorated career would be winning an NBA title. One star’s interest in coming to Phoenix could help Paul do just that.