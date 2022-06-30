Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destination revealed

Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination.

Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly now requesting a trade from the team. The Nets are willing to accommodate the request and will be seeking a huge return for Durant.

The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021 and were the best team in basketball during this past regular season, winning 64 games. But they combusted in the second round against the Dallas Mavericks, bringing them back to the drawing board as they look to reload for next season.

The 12-time All-Star Durant was teammates with Suns star Chris Paul on Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics. Phoenix coach Monty Williams also previously coached Durant as an assistant in Oklahoma City. The Suns are likely to make some sweeping changes this summer, potentially putting them in position here to adapt to Durant’s sudden availability.