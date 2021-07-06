Chris Paul shares weird part about playing in NBA Finals

Chris Paul has been playing in the NBA since 2006 and is a likely future Hall of Famer. Even though he has been in the league for 16 seasons, he has just now made the Finals for the first time. In fact, this season was his first time making the conference finals, too.

Paul spoke with the media Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Finals between his Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. He said the weird part about playing in the Finals is that there aren’t any other games being played.

Suns guard Chris Paul on being in the NBA Finals: "I don't know, it's weird no games being on." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 5, 2021

This is a completely foreign feeling for Paul, who has never previously been part of the last two teams standing. The spotlight is on them completely, with no other series going on to distract fans and the media. Will the extra attention impact Paul and his teammates? We will soon find out.