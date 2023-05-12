Chris Paul being recruited by unlikely player

Chris Paul may have played his last game for the Phoenix Suns, and one guy is trying to see if Paul has also played his last game in the NBA altogether.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns saw their season come to an end on Thursday with a lopsided 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets at home. The 12-time All-Star Paul missed the final four games of the series due to a groin injury.

After the defeat, Paul’s NBA contemporary, Dwight Howard, took to social media to try and recruit Paul. Howard now plays in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards and is apparently attempting to convince Paul to do the same.

In a post to Instagram, Howard shared a fake quote from Paul that had made the rounds on social media. The bogus post attributed the line, “If I don’t win the ring with KD [Kevin Durant], I’m going to Taiwan with Dwight Howard,” to Paul. Howard wrote in his caption, “Aye @CP3 what we doing” and included a video where he gave some funny commentary as well.

"Aye CP3 what we doing 👀" Dwight Howard is recruiting Chris Paul to join him in Taiwan 😅 (via @DwightHoward/ IG) pic.twitter.com/sMxYhzNKr2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

Howard doubled down on Twitter too, writing, “Taiwan calling” in apparent reference to Paul.

Taiwan calling 👀 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 12, 2023

Of course, Paul has about the same chances of playing in Taiwan next season as he does of leaving State Farm to become the pitchman for Allstate. Paul is still under contract for $30.8 million next season (of which $15.8 million is guaranteed) as well as a non-guaranteed $30 million for 2024-25. He also has yet to win an NBA title but will likely continue getting chances to do so at well above the minimum salary based on his veteran leadership alone.

None of that will stop Howard from trying however. The former All-NBA big is having a grand ol’ time in Taiwan right now and obviously wants to spread the wealth to others as well.