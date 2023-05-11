Dwight Howard responds to criticism of his Taiwan commercial

Dwight Howard is absolutely loving life in Taiwan right now, and he doesn’t care what anybody else thinks.

The ex-NBA star Howard went viral this week for an unusual commercial he recently shot in Taiwan, where he now plays professionally for the Taoyuan Leopards. Flanked by two cheerleaders, Howard held up the product he was advertising while gleefully singing something in the native language.

Howard posted the clip to TikTok with the caption, “I don’t even want to speak English anymore.”

Dwight Howard doing a commercial in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/rK0eGV0oGo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 10, 2023

Jokes and criticism soon followed as many roasted Howard for seemingly acting a fool. After all, that is not the kind of thing you would expect to see from an eight-time NBA All-Star who used to be one of the best players in the world.

On Wednesday, Howard responded to all the criticism in a tweet.

“In 100 years none of us will be here,” wrote Howard. “Jus [sic] go live. And no more English especially if it’s negative.”

In 100 years none of us will be here. Jus go live. And no more English especially if it’s negative. ✊🏾 https://t.co/xPJR0lh2Zd — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 11, 2023

Now 38, Howard was chided during his NBA career for being an unserious goofball who had neither the ability nor the mentality to lead a team to a title as the top dog. As such, it seems weird to now criticize Howard for acting like a jokester since that is who he has been all along.

Howard is a free spirit who doesn’t really care about the way that he looks — he just wants to have fun. Considering that he is making some good money to play in Taiwan as well, it’s safe to say Howard is winning at life right now.